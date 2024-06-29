Check This Out: Kaliane Bradley & 'The Ministry of Time'

Kaliane Bradley's debut novel is "The Ministry of Time." The novel imagines a near future in which the British government is testing the viability of time travel by transporting various people from the past to the present.

They essentially pluck people out from the edge, grab them just before they die and bring them to the present so as to prevent ripples in the future. It all starts off with good intentions, very scientific - or so it seems.

The novel centers on a small group of these time travelers and their minders, a group of secret agents who are tasked with living with them and watching over them to study the effects of time travel.

The focus is Commander Graham Gore, who was plucked from 1847. The woman tasked with watching over him is our unnamed narrator.

Sparks fly between the narrator and Graham Gore. Mystery ensues, resulting in a time travel romance, a spy thriller and a workplace comedy all rolled into one.

