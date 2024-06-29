© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out

Check This Out: Kaliane Bradley & 'The Ministry of Time'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Robin Christian

Kaliane Bradley's debut novel is "The Ministry of Time." The novel imagines a near future in which the British government is testing the viability of time travel by transporting various people from the past to the present.

They essentially pluck people out from the edge, grab them just before they die and bring them to the present so as to prevent ripples in the future. It all starts off with good intentions, very scientific - or so it seems.

The novel centers on a small group of these time travelers and their minders, a group of secret agents who are tasked with living with them and watching over them to study the effects of time travel.

The focus is Commander Graham Gore, who was plucked from 1847. The woman tasked with watching over him is our unnamed narrator.

Sparks fly between the narrator and Graham Gore. Mystery ensues, resulting in a time travel romance, a spy thriller and a workplace comedy all rolled into one.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
