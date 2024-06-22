Check This Out: Andrew Boryga & 'Victim'

Andrew Boryga has described his debut novel, "Victim," succinctly: Javi, a Bronx kid, pimps out his identity to achieve his dream of being a successful writer, but loses himself in the process.

Javi is an unreliable narrator who pulls us into the world of diversity, politics, and buzzwords. A world where we're never sure what is true and what is a lie. And the author seems to be asking, is this fiction that different from the real world?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.