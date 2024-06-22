© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out

Check This Out: Andrew Boryga & 'Victim'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Author Photo: Andrew Boryga
David Gonzalez
Author Photo: Andrew Boryga

Andrew Boryga has described his debut novel, "Victim," succinctly: Javi, a Bronx kid, pimps out his identity to achieve his dream of being a successful writer, but loses himself in the process.

Javi is an unreliable narrator who pulls us into the world of diversity, politics, and buzzwords. A world where we're never sure what is true and what is a lie. And the author seems to be asking, is this fiction that different from the real world?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
