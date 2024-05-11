© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Maura Cheeks & 'Acts of Forgiveness'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published May 11, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Nicole Mondestin

Maura Cheeks is the author of the brand new novel Acts of Forgiveness.

Her debut novel is set in a slightly speculative America, in a world where the government has approved reparation payments for black Americans if they can prove they are descended from slaves to tell the story.

She focuses on the Revel family as they struggle to keep their family construction business afloat while retracing their lineage throughout the book.

With the Revel family, Maura shows us people praying, hoping, rooting for the Forgiveness Act and those fighting against it, sometimes violently.

Cheeks asks, can forgiveness be political and can it be lasting?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Check This Out
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels <b>Atomic Anna</b><i>&nbsp;</i>and <b>A Bend in the Stars</b><i>.&nbsp;</i>She<i>&nbsp;</i>is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.