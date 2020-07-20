 Workers Sue Whole Foods For Barring Black Lives Matter Masks | New Hampshire Public Radio

Workers Sue Whole Foods For Barring Black Lives Matter Masks

By 16 minutes ago

Kayla Greene and Lylah Styles recently stood outside the Bedford Whole Foods to object to the store's dress code policy.
Credit Courtesy of Lou Jimenez

A federal lawsuit against Whole Foods Market accuses the supermarket chain of retaliating against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job.

Related: Protest at New Hampshire Whole Foods Where Workers Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks Sent Home

The suit, filed Monday in Boston, says Whole Foods disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had a resurgence of support following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two of the plaintiffs are employees of the Bedford Whole Foods who say they were told to remove their "Black Lives Matter" masks if they wanted to remain on the job.

The suit says management cited the company dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company, as the reason for prohibiting Black Lives Matter messages, but noted that the company has allowed other messages on workers’ attire. Whole Foods said it could not comment on pending litigation.

Tags: 
Whole Foods
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

Protest At N.H. Whole Foods Where Workers Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks Sent Home

By Jun 22, 2020
Phot via chrisviolette.net

Protesters gathered at Whole Foods in Bedford this weekend after the store sent two workers home for wearing masks supporting Black Lives Matter.

After being sent home several times, the women say they were told the store has a policy against any slogans or messaging outside the company's own. They think it's unfair.

Whole Foods Workers Sent Home for Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks

By Jordyn Haime Jun 13, 2020
Courtesy of Lou Jimenez

Editor's Note: This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Two employees of Whole Foods in Bedford, New Hampshire say they were sent home from work multiple times for wearing masks and sneakers with messages reading  “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”