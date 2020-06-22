 Protest At N.H. Whole Foods Where Workers Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks Sent Home | New Hampshire Public Radio

Protest At N.H. Whole Foods Where Workers Wearing Black Lives Matter Masks Sent Home

By 37 minutes ago
  • Phot via chrisviolette.net

Protesters gathered at Whole Foods in Bedford this weekend after the store sent two workers home for wearing masks supporting Black Lives Matter.

After being sent home several times, the women say they were told the store has a policy against any slogans or messaging outside the company's own. They think it's unfair.

On Saturday, a group started by recent Bedford High School graduates like Penelope van der Meer brought more than 30 peaceful protesters to the store.

“There’s a hypocrisy here...where they say that they’re standing against racism but they won’t let their employees wear black lives matter masks.”

She says some shoppers opted to go to the neighboring Trader Joe’s after hearing about the issue.

This week, Van der Meer's group will help people write to Whole Foods' corporate offices to complain about the policy.

