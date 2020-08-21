 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: August 21, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: August 21, 2020

By The Exchange 45 minutes ago

The Meet the Candidates series continues with Lynne Blankenbeker, Republican candidate for the second Congressional District.  NHPR’s Casey McDermott takes a look at preparations for the September primary and what the state is anticipating. We also visit with State Representative Denny Ruprecht who was tapped as a rising star to be a part of  the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. And we go to Laconia, to learn about preparations for Laconia Motorcycle Week.

GUESTS:

  • Lynne Blankenbeker - Republican candidate for 2nd Congressional District
  • Casey McDermott - NHPR Reporter.
  • Denny Ruprecht - N.H. State Representative from Landaff and Plymouth State University student.
  • Michael Mortenson - Reporter, Laconia Daily Sun.

Read The Laconia Daily Sun's reporting on mixed expectations for Motorcycle Week in Laconia.

 

Watch Rep. Denny Ruprecht's appearance for the Democratic National Convention:

 

Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Democratic National Convention
Laconia Motorcycle Week
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting

