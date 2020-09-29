University System of N.H. Chancellor To Step Down At End Of Year

After eight years as chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, Todd Leach will step down from his role at the end of 2020.

Starting next July, Leach will transition to a five-year appointment at the University of New Hampshire.

According to the USNH board of trustees, his new responsibilities will include teaching, scholarship and some administrative duties.

But through June of 2021, he’ll be available to the board to advise, consult and help with the transition of his position.

The board said in a statement the position of chancellor will be left open as they review "the options and plans for the future of public higher education in New Hampshire.”

Leach's base pay as chancellor, as of June 30, 2020, was $349, 000.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Catherine Provencher, USNH Vice Chancellor for Financial Affairs and Treasurer, will assume the role of USNH Chief Administrative officer.

The university system is comprised of the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State University, Granite State College, and UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.