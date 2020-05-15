Tornado Watch in Effect for Central, Southern N.H.; Severe Thunderstorms Possible

Update: The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Cheshire County and Hillsborough County, that expired at 8:15 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of central and southern New Hampshire until 10 p.m. Friday.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across central and southern New Hampshire Friday night.

There is a tornado watch in effect for central New Hampshire, including Merrimack and Hillsborough counties, and stretching into Strafford and Rockingham counties, until 10 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says the tornado watch includes communities of Atkinson, Barrington, Chester, Derry, Durham, Hampstead, Madbury, Newton, Plaistow, Rochester, Rollinsford, Salem, and Somersworth.

An earlier weather update follows below here:

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather outlook for parts of New Hampshire on Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

There is a chance for high winds and lightning, and even some hail, according to the latest forecast.

The track of the storm will sweep across western and southern New Hampshire Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

It will turn to rain showers around midnight. Saturday's weather outlook calls for a mostly sunny day, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.