Teenager Arrested Over Facebook Post Calling for Rioting in Manchester

By 2 minutes ago

Daniel Zeron, 19, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with criminal threatening.

A 19-year old Ashland resident has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening for allegedly posting messages on Facebook encouraging protestors to tip over police cars in Manchester.

Daniel Zeron was detained early Tuesday morning, according to Manchester police, after he allegedly made the social media post from inside of a house in Ashland.

The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, allegedly called for protesters to march along South Willow Street in Manchester and “take examples from riots in other cities,” according to court documents.

“Police cars will be tipped. Graffiti is welcome,” read the post, which was shared by 25 users on the social media platform. 

According to a criminal complaint, Zeron, who is living at a friend’s house in Ashland, told law enforcement that the “Facebook post and event was a joke” and that he thought he had deleted it. 

Zeron was arraigned on misdemeanor charges and is currently being held without bail, pending a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

“We cannot and will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence against our community,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement.

It isn’t clear if law enforcement are investigating other social media activity in New Hampshire related to protests that have sprung up nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. 

Over the weekend, hundreds of protestors gathered in Manchester to voice their frustration over police brutality and the deaths of people of color while in police custody. While the march on Saturday was peaceful, two men were arrested and charged with felony riot and criminal threatening after allegedly displaying a gun and engaging in a verbal dispute with protestors. 

On Monday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said her office was aware of social media posts from people outside of the city “who plan to take advantage of the pain people across the country are feeling due to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. We're working with our federal and state partners to ensure the safety of our community and the safety of those peacefully protesting.”

Tags: 
protests
Manchester
facebook
George Floyd

Related Content

Sununu Takes Issue With Trump's Calls To 'Dominate' Protesters, As Gatherings Continue Across N.H.

By 16 hours ago
Jason Moon/NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu said he disagrees with President Trump’s calls on Monday for governors to “dominate” people taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Chanting 'Black Lives Matter,' Hundreds March Through The Streets of Manchester

By May 30, 2020
Jason Moon / NHPR

This post was updated at 5:33 p.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of Manchester Saturday morning to protest the deaths of people of color at the hands of police departments across the country.

'Car Rally' At County Jail Urges Release Of Detained Immigrants

By Apr 12, 2020
Ben Kremer / NH Youth Movement

Protesters gathered outside the Strafford County detention center in Dover on Saturday to call for the release of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers, held at the facility under a federal contract, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Climate Activists Re-Arrested For Bail Violations Related To Recent Coal Protests

By Feb 14, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Climate activists are facing new charges after appearing in district court in Concord Friday.

They’ve held a series of protests against a coal power plant in Bow that’s the largest left in New England.

Dozens of activists crowded outside the Concord courtroom Friday. Many wore red – not just for Valentine's Day, but to show solidarity, they said.

New Hampshire Responds To Turmoil In Charlottesville

By The Exchange Aug 14, 2017

After the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, people in this region are looking more closely at local racist and anti-Semitic groups: their statements, their plans, and what may happen next.  We'll talk about those issues and gauge the overall New Hampshire reaction to what happened this weekend. 