Teenager Arrested Over Facebook Post Calling for Rioting in Manchester

A 19-year old Ashland resident has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening for allegedly posting messages on Facebook encouraging protestors to tip over police cars in Manchester.

Daniel Zeron was detained early Tuesday morning, according to Manchester police, after he allegedly made the social media post from inside of a house in Ashland.

The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, allegedly called for protesters to march along South Willow Street in Manchester and “take examples from riots in other cities,” according to court documents.

“Police cars will be tipped. Graffiti is welcome,” read the post, which was shared by 25 users on the social media platform.

According to a criminal complaint, Zeron, who is living at a friend’s house in Ashland, told law enforcement that the “Facebook post and event was a joke” and that he thought he had deleted it.

Zeron was arraigned on misdemeanor charges and is currently being held without bail, pending a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

“We cannot and will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence against our community,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement.

It isn’t clear if law enforcement are investigating other social media activity in New Hampshire related to protests that have sprung up nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protestors gathered in Manchester to voice their frustration over police brutality and the deaths of people of color while in police custody. While the march on Saturday was peaceful, two men were arrested and charged with felony riot and criminal threatening after allegedly displaying a gun and engaging in a verbal dispute with protestors.

On Monday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said her office was aware of social media posts from people outside of the city “who plan to take advantage of the pain people across the country are feeling due to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. We're working with our federal and state partners to ensure the safety of our community and the safety of those peacefully protesting.”