Sununu Takes Issue With Trump's Calls To 'Dominate' Protesters, As Gatherings Continue Across N.H.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he disagrees with President Trump’s calls on Monday for governors to “dominate” people taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Sununu said he supports the protesters who gathered over the weekend in Manchester, and while he told reporters he didn’t want to get into Trump’s statements, Sununu said they don’t reflect his approach in what he called a time of uncertainty.

“No, I don’t think anyone needs to be dominated,” Sununu said. “If anything, here in New Hampshire, I think we’ve shown working together in a very peaceful and constructive way is a pathway to success. Now, when the violence we have seen break out in other parts of the country breaks out, I can tell you we are going to deal with it, absolutely.”

Sununu also took issue with any suggestion that the threat of spread of coronavirus should have prompted authorities to limit the Manchester Black Lives Matter protest. Sununu said he reached out to organizers before the march Saturday morning and hopes it fosters “an ongoing discussion that we need to continually have.”

"So, the important conversation, we just want to make sure does continue,” Sununu said. “It’s a constructive one, one of positivity. The message does have to be heard. But we are not going to condone or accept violence by any individuals against anyone’s small business, anyone’s property, any community.”

Several communities across the state, including Hampton and Dover, saw peaceful gatherings Monday to protest Floyd’s death. The Manchester chapter of Black Lives Matter is hosting a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening, to honor the lives of African Americans killed by police. Organizers said they have alerted police about the gathering and expect it to be peaceful.