Storm Isaias Updates: Outages Begin; Tornado Watch, Flood Warnings In Effect For New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, 5:49 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern New Hampshire until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the East Coast toward Canada.

Tropical storm and flash flood warnings are also in effect throughout New Hampshire until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Utilities have begun reporting power outages as the storm rolls in.

More than 4,700 New Hampshire Electric Cooperative customers are without power in the Lakes Region and Upper Valley as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, plus around 3,200 Unitil customers on the Seacoast and near Concord.

Eversource and Liberty Utilities are reporting a combined 740 outages in the western part of the state.

Meteorologist Derrick Schroeder says the storm is heading up the Hudson Valley into New England as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“That puts New Hampshire in the front-right quadrant of the storm,” he says. “And so that’s an area where we are concerned for the potential for tornadoes.”

There were no confirmed sightings or touchdowns of tornadoes in New Hampshire as of Tuesday afternoon.

Isaias could produce strong wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, raising the threat of power outages in the state. Utilities say sustained winds over 30 miles per hour mean crews can’t safely work on power lines brought down by tree branches.

“Crews will be restoring power where possible during the peak hours, but we expect our primary focus will be on working with first responders to address wires down issues and other public safety concerns,” says Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara in a press release.

Residents are reminded not to touch or drive over downed power lines. O’Meara also says people should keep flashlights and batteries, first aid supplies, canned food and fresh water on hand during the storm.

Update: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for all New Hampshire counties until further notice.

Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to hit New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with the strongest impacts late Tuesday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Maura Casey says there’s still some uncertainty as to where exactly the storm will track in New Hampshire.

“Right now, we’re expecting it to be pretty near to the Connecticut River Valley as it heads north,” she says. “And that will bring a variety of impacts to New Hampshire, mainly heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

Casey said high winds are of most concern along the Seacoast and in high-elevation areas. The threat of heavy rainfall is the strongest in the White Mountains. Power outages, flash floods, and brief, isolated tornadoes may also impact New Hampshire.

Casey says New Hampshire may also experience some river flooding, despite dry summer weather that has caused moderate drought conditions and low river water levels.

“It often doesn’t matter how dry your stream or brook is, if you get enough rain in a short amount of time you can still flood,” she says. “And even in some cases if you have a very parched land surface it might not be very receptive to rainfall either.”

Large amounts of rain can cause erosion when the ground is dry, which can result in landslides and water quality loss.

Casey says the headwaters region of the White Mountains has the highest potential for flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.