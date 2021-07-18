-
Update, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Utilities repaired all major outages overnight, leaving only about 150 across the state Tuesday morning. There are no weather…
-
Update: Thursday, 5:10 p.m.: About 5,000 customers of Eversource and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative are still without power in the wake of…
-
Eversource says recent infrastructure improvements helped reduce power outages by nearly 40 percent in New Hampshire last year.The utility, which is the…
-
Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or…
-
The severe storm that swept across New Hampshire Monday caused more than 63,000 Granite Staters to lose power at peak outage.Utility crews worked…
-
SUNDAY update: Utility crews have restored power to most of those customers who lost electricity Friday night. Linemen continue to work on some trouble…
-
High wind gusts and icing on wires across the state contributed to more than 12,000 electric customers losing power by late Monday afternoon. New…
-
Ice accumulating on tree limbs and utility wires from today's rain and sleet has caused a few thousand power outages in New Hampshire.As of Tuesday at 6…
-
The Campton Elementary School provided shelter last night for 35 plus residents evacuated from the Six Flags Mobile Home Park and the Beebe River area.…
-
Heavy Rain, Winds Cause Outages In New HampshireUpdate 9:29 am: Unitil now says fewer than of its 200 customers are without power. New Hampshire power companies say they’re working to restore…