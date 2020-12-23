Special Programming: Georgia Senate Runoff Election and National Politics

Join NHPR for Special Programs from WABE (Atlanta) and WNYC (New York City)

This January, NHPR will continue to highlight special conversations and programs from our public media partners WABE and WNYC, exploring key questions facing our nation in the wake of the November elections and in the lead-up to Inauguration Day on January 20.

For the first program, join NHPR on Tuesday, January 5 from 8 to 10 p.m. for a Georgia Senate Election Special, from WABE in Atlanta. Host Rose Scott, along with reporters from WABE and the NPR Politics team, will explore the topic of Georgia’s two Senate seats being on the line in a special runoff election. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock; the election results could shift the balance of power on Capitol Hill and have ramifications for the incoming Biden administration.

The second program, America Are We Ready to Reconcile? by WNYC, will air on Wednesday, January 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. On that day, a joint session of Congress convenes to count the electoral votes and announce the results. America Are We Ready to Reconcile? will ask listeners from around the country to share their hopes for 2021 on the day the House and Senate come together to count the critical votes, and offer insights into the outcome of Georgia’s two runoff elections. Join host Brian Lehrer, guests, and callers from across the country for perspectives and participatory conversation about moving forward as a country, and what it will take to unify our citizenry.

The call-in number for listeners is 844-745-TALK