Special Broadcast: BBC Interview with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Join NHPR this Friday evening from 8:30 to 9 p.m. for a special repeat broadcast of an interview with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

BBC journalist Razia Iqbal interviewed the justice in New York last fall, where Ginsburg received the $1 million Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture. According to a statement at the time, the award honors “thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world.”

The annual prize is given by the Berggruen Institute, an independent think tank that develops foundational ideas about how to reshape political and social institutions in the face of transformation.

The justice died last Friday, September 18, from pancreatic cancer. She will be buried next Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, with a private service.

The interview with Justice Ginsburg was first broadcast on the BBC on December 21, 2019.

NOTE: The program will air in the place usually reserved for the second daily airing Marketplace.