Social Distancing in Mild Weather Drives Down Energy Prices in New England

By 34 minutes ago

Low energy prices in New England on Monday morning, May 4.
Credit ISO-New England screenshot

New England saw a big drop in energy prices and demand in March, as the coronavirus pandemic coincided with mild late-winter weather.

The region's grid operator, ISO-New England, says March had the lowest electricity prices since 2003, when the current market structure began.

The regional grid runs mostly on natural gas, and gas prices were 60 percent lower in March of this year than last.

That's partly because supply exceeded demand – mild temperatures drove down the need for home heating, freeing up gas for electricity supply, even as electricity demand dropped, too.

The ISO says they saw a particular drop of about 5 percent in mid-March, as social distancing measures took effect.

Overall, energy demand in March was 7 percent lower than at the same time last year.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Lifelines: How COVID-19 Has Led To Collective Trauma

By & 3 hours ago
Sara Plourde, NHPR

It's been just over a month since pretty much everything about normal life in New Hampshire has changed.

On March 29, Gov. Chris Sununu made the same decision as many other leaders around the world -- to close all non-essential businesses and tell residents to stay inside their homes.

For people already living with trauma or those in difficult home situations, it's been especially challenging. NHPR's new series Lifelines will look closely at trauma in the time of COVID-19. 

Earth Day at 50: Voices from N.H.'s Climate Action Movement During COVID-19

By Apr 22, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR file

Fifty years ago, millions of people in New Hampshire and nationwide celebrated the first Earth Day.

Today, this celebration is now international and looks a lot different - we're in the midst of a pandemic that’s interrupted the world’s growing response to climate change and brought much of society to a standstill. 

NHPR has been talking to activists and concerned citizens of all ages about how COVID-19 has reshaped their thinking about global warming and the future of efforts to fix it. 

N.H. Electric Co-op Cuts Winter Rate, As Mild Temps Drive Down Prices

By Feb 26, 2020
Michael Kappel/Flickr CC

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has taken the rare step of adjusting its winter electric rate mid-season, due to warm temperatures and low prices. 

ISO-NE: Natural Gas Remains King In New England Even As Wind & Solar Climb

By Jan 27, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New England used more wind and solar power than ever last year, but fossil fuels still make up half the electricity generated in the region.

In new data, power grid operator ISO-New England says 49% of electricity generated in New England last year was from natural gas. Less than 1% was from coal or oil. 

Natural gas use has roughly plateaued in the region in the past few years. It peaked in 2015.