Schedule Update: As It Happens

You spoke, and we listened. Beginning Monday, September 28, As It Happens will move back to its usual time slot airing from 10 to 11 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays on NHPR. From the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and our partners at PRX, As It Happens brings the stories behind the stories each day, featuring in-depth conversations with newsmakers and up close and personal accounts.

During our latest round of program changes in August, NHPR listeners shared how they appreciate hearing news about our cross-border neighbors, and the program’s Canadian perspective on global events. Just after As It Happens, listeners can continue to hear an international perspective on the day’s news events with the BBC World Service airing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.