Republican Voter Registration Mailer Goes Out With Wrong Addresses

The New Hampshire Republican Party sent mailers out last week with incorrect info on where to send absentee voter registration forms after what it says was a "printing mistake."

The GOP mailer bills itself as an “official absentee voter registration packet request” and tells recipients that “registering to vote absentee is as easy as 1-2-3.”

The process is made difficult however by the fact that the mailers included incorrect addresses for voters to send their absentee voter registration forms to.

New Hampshire voters who wish to register by absentee need to request a voter registration form from their town clerk. In theory, that’s what this mailer is helping voters to do.

However, it appears that while the first two lines of the street addresses for town clerks in each community are accurate in the mailers, they all list “Durham, NH” in the final line of the address for every voter, regardless of what town they live in.

Voters who do not live in Durham would have their request to register by absentee denied.

At least a few recipients of the mailers have interpreted the wrong addresses as an intentional move by the state Republican Party.

But in a written statement state GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek says it was an error caused by a “printing mistake” and that the party is working to send out new mailers with corrected info this week.

Any New Hampshire resident concerned about exposure to COVID-19 can register remotely and vote absentee in this year’s elections. To do either, voters should contact their town clerk to request the necessary forms. Contact info for town clerks compiled by the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office can be found here.