By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

We want to hear from you: Tell us how you're experiencing climate change in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian,
Zoey Knox
Published April 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
By Degrees logo
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR

NHPR's climate reporting project By Degrees is tackling climate change stories during a time of political upheaval and a global pandemic. We're chronicling how climate change is affecting people and places in New England and beyond, and we want to hear your stories.

Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey below and send us your observations, ideas and questions. Your responses will help shape future stories from By Degrees. If you've taken a By Degrees survey before, check out our new questions!

You can also email us at climate@nhpr.org, or tweet us @nhprclimate. Learn more about By Degrees here.

Can't see the survey below? Click here for a better experience.

Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
