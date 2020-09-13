 Recounts Underway After Record-breaking N.H. State Primary | New Hampshire Public Radio

Recounts Underway After Record-breaking N.H. State Primary

By 44 seconds ago
  • The N.H. Secretary of State's office says 304,671 ballots were cast in the state primary election.
    The N.H. Secretary of State's office says 304,671 ballots were cast in the state primary election.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Recounts are underway in several close races after Tuesday's state primary.

The Secretary of State's office says 304,671 ballots were cast in the primaries in which voters selected nominees for governor, Congress and the state Legislature.

The total easily surpassed the previous record for a state primary, which was 228,432 ballots cast in 2018.

On Tuesday, there were 156,976 Democratic ballots and 147,695 Republican ballots.

Recounts were being held Saturday for Republicans competing in a state House district that includes Gilford and Meredith, as well as the town of Derry.

There also was a recount for Democrats competing in Manchester's Ward 1.

Tags: 
NH Politics

Related Content

Ballot Boxes and Masks At The Ready, N.H. Prepares To Vote Amid Coronavirus

By Sep 7, 2020
Dan Tuohy, NHPR

Tuesday is going to be a learning experience for voters and election officials alike, as New Hampshire navigates its first election of the COVID-19 era.

Former Gov. Steve Merrill Remembered For His Devotion To New Hampshire

By Sep 11, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Former New Hampshire Governor Steve Merrill was remembered at a public memorial service outside the State House Friday as the rare person who combined political skill, intellect and humor in equal measure.