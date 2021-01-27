 Racial Justice Groups Ask State Lawmakers To Denounce White Supremacy | New Hampshire Public Radio

Racial Justice Groups Ask State Lawmakers To Denounce White Supremacy

The Daniel Webster statue in front of the State House during a June 2020 protest
Credit File / NHPR

A virtual protest Wednesday night will call for state lawmakers to sign a new pledge against white supremacy.

Organizers include the New Hampshire Youth Movement, local Black Lives Matter chapters and other progressive activist groups, plus at least one state representative.

Their appeal for elected officials to denounce racism comes amid calls for two state representatives to resign over social media posts with anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi ties.

Protest organizers say anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise in the state and nationally.

They also note the participation of hate groups like the Proud Boys in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. One person from New Hampshire has already been charged for his involvement in the storming of the capitol building.

“New Hampshire's state government has been silent when what we need is accountability and support,” said organizer Erika Perez in a press release. “This event is about respect for all our neighbors and the obligation of elected officials to create a hospitable environment for everyone.”

The anti-racism rally was originally scheduled to take place in Manchester last weekend, but will now take place over Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers say more than 100 people were signed up to attend as of Wednesday afternoon.

