¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?: New Spanish Language Audio Updates

NHPR, Granite State News Collaborative launch news services to reach Spanish-speaking community

A new Spanish language audio newscast will provide Spanish speakers in New Hampshire with the latest information on coronavirus-related developments and other news.

The new service – launched by New Hampshire Public Radio in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative – is believed to be the first daily Spanish newscast in New Hampshire. Beginning on Friday, May 1, Spanish speakers will be able to access the 5-minute news capsule by noon each day, via several convenient platforms. The newscast will be produced Mondays through Fridays.

Titled ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? (What’s New, New Hampshire), the newscast will be reported and presented by Daniela Allee, a bilingual reporter at NHPR. News items will focus on recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak, its effects on the state’s economy and other related aspects of political, cultural and social life in New Hampshire. Providing useful, actionable information for the state’s growing Hispanic community will also be a focus of the project.

“As the Granite State continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic, this new service extends our commitment to reach new audiences and serve as a vital community resource for news and information,” said Jim Schachter, President & CEO of NHPR. “We were able to mobilize our resources in news gathering and translation to work quickly with our partners at the Granite State News Collaborative to bring the newscast from idea to reality in a short time for an underserved audience.”

Listeners can hear the newscast via the popular text and voice messaging application, WhatsApp (sign up here to subscribe). In addition, the newscast will initially be available:

· online at nhpr.org/noticias

· and beginning May 4 online at the Granite State News Collaborative website: collaborativenh.org/noticias

Beyond the newscast, NHPR and other Granite State News Collaborative media organizations – including NHPBS and Manchester Ink Link – are developing Spanish language pages with useful COVID-19 information for their websites; that content will be cross-posted on the Collaborative’s website.

“Our efforts around the ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? newscast are just the first steps toward what we see as a Collaborative-wide effort to create more media tools that serve diverse audiences in the Granite State,” said Melanie Plenda, Director of the Granite State News Collaborative. “We’re calling the project Connecting New Hampshire – a broader initiative to extend news and information to underserved audiences that may already feel isolated from the news that is happening on a daily basis, simply because language-specific resources do not exist.”

Future efforts for the Connecting New Hampshire initiative will include additional language-specific tools and translated materials in Spanish, with a goal of extending the initiative to other languages.

For the ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? newscast, translation support is being provided through the School of Journalism at the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University in Boston. Funding support for ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? comes from the Solutions Journalism Network and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

HOW TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP LIST:

1. To start receiving messages from us, click this link and send us the message that appears.

2. SAVE OUR NUMBER to your contact list [603-931-2954]. This important step ensures you can continue to receive every message we send, as well as be able to answer communications from us.

3. Share with friends, neighbors and others in your community.

OTHER TOOLS:

See a short tutorial how to add our newscast to your WhatsApp contacts list:

For a Spanish language version of this news release, click here.

About NHPR

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of 157,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org, following our social media sites or listening to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Exchange, The Folk Show, Outside/In, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. Visit nhpr.org to access our news and information.

About the Granite State News Collaborative

The Granite State News Collaborative is a statewide multimedia news collaborative that draws on and amplifies the strengths of its members to expand and add missing dimensions to coverage of issues of concern to the NH public as a whole, as well as to particular communities. Through coordinated reporting and engagement activities, the Collaborative will pursue inclusive and responsive coverage that builds public trust and holds government accountable to its citizens.