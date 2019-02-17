Presidents Day Weekend Draws 2020 Candidates and Hopefuls To New Hampshire

A handful of potential and declared 2020 presidential candidates are spending Presidents Day Weekend criss-crossing New Hampshire.

NHPR's reporters are on the trail, and filed these reports.

In Seacoast Campaign Stop, Gillibrand Backs Green New Deal, Non-Binary Gender Marker

by Annie Ropeik

During her swing through New Hampshire Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop at an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop on the Seacoast.

Standing on the stage at Teatotaller in Somersworth, which would host a teen drag show later that night, the New York senator got emotional as she said President Donald Trump's policies have demonized queer and trans people, like a boy she knows.

"That young man is the exact person who should not be demonized by the president of the United States," she said, to applause. "That young man is exactly the person who the president of the United States should protect."

She told a trans rights organizer with the state ACLU that she'd support a third gender marker for non-binary people at the federal level.

On the opioid crisis, Gillibrand says the public health system should address addiction, "and I would use the criminal justice system particularly to hold drug companies accountable."

And she addressed Middle East policy, saying she believes in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and does not support the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts of Israel to support Palestinian equality.

She says she thinks President Trump's military policies have destabilized the region:

"I don't think sending troops to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria will undermine terrorism," she says, adding that defense officials overseas have repeatedly told her that "you cannot defeat terrorism militarily."

Gillibrand also prioritized action on climate change, saying she supports the Green New Deal “because I think global climate change is the most urgent crisis of our lifetime.”

She added that she likes the proposed resolution’s inclusion of clean air and water policies, which she says would help address the PFAS chemical contamination that’s affected New Hampshire and her home state of New York.

Gillibrand also accepted a reusable water bottle from a Seacoast nonprofit. She promised to use that bottle instead of single-use plastics on the campaign trail.

The nonprofit, Sustainable Seacoast, presented a similar bottle to Gillibrand's fellow senator and 2020 candidate Cory Booker at another event this weekend. He reportedly promised to start carrying his own reusable bottle.

Possible 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Calls Trump’s National Emergency Over a Border Wall “Absurd"

by Robert Garrova

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, mulling a presidential run, spent his weekend in the Granite State. The 37-year-old Democrat made his pitch to a packed room in Raymond on Saturday.

Buttigieg said his record as mayor of a distressed midwest city makes him qualified for the Oval Office despite his youth, touting an economic turnaround for the community.

“I didn’t say ‘we’re going to make South Bend great again,’” he said to laughs from the crowd. “We talked about how the future wasn’t going to look like the past."

Buttigieg has pointed out that his youth also makes him positioned to connect with millennials in a crowded Democratic field.

“I think he does understand what the problem is,” said Michael DiTommaso, Treasurer of the Raymond Democratic Committee. “The fact that it is very hard for young people -- getting saddled with college debt -- being unable to, essentially get out and participate in the economy in a meaningful way.”

The Harvard educated veteran believes a shift in national policy is needed to benefit those hurt by changes in trade and automation.

"We need to recon with the fact that people aren't just losing their income, they're losing their identity,” Buttigieg said. “And I believe that helps to explain everything from strange election results to the opioid crisis."

As with several potential Democratic candidates, Buttigieg is a fan of a medicare for all type health care system. He also said he wants more attention on issues like cyber security.

As for President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall, Buttigieg called it “absurd.”

"The real emergency facing our country right now is from things like climate change that has led to individual emergencies that mayors like me have to pick up the pieces from,” he said. “And if we don’t take that seriously, there’s nothing that a wall’s going to be able to do to save us.”

Raymond Democrats said it was a record crowd for them, with Buttigieg coming off of a week of national attention, including Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

Several in the crowd made the trip from Massachusetts. That included Aaron Levin, who said Buttigieg ignites something missing for Democrats.

"I've got Senator Warren -- Elizabeth Warren -- who's running,” Levin said. “But I'm with Pete."

If elected, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay president.