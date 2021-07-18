-
The 38-year-old rose from being mayor of a midsize Indiana city to mounting a serious Democratic presidential run. He was the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in a presidential race.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished in a close second place behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary,…
Pete Buttigieg's campaign spent the last weekend before the New Hampshire primary highlighting big crowds and rising poll numbers. But that boost in…
It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case…
When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our…
You can’t outscroll them.Political ads are bombarding social media in New Hampshire right now, as presidential candidates try to squeeze in as much…
Voters heard new specifics and a sense of urgency around climate change from several Democratic candidates at a youth-focused forum in Concord…
After a day of confusion and incomplete information, the two candidates who, at least for now, appear to have finished first and second in the Iowa…
A lot of New Hampshire voters still have no idea who they’ll support in the presidential primary: recent polling indicates just 30 percent of likely…
In their effort to woo voters before next month’s primary, Democratic Presidential candidates have come out with an array of policy plans, including ones…