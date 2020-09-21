Pence Visit Indicates Trump Campaign Sees N.H. As Potential Battleground State

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally in the Lakes Region Tuesday. Pence’s trip is the latest indication that the Trump campaign sees New Hampshire as a potential battleground.

Get updates from the campaign trail in your inbox - sign up for our Primarily Politics newsletter today.

Pence will rally supporters of President Donald Trump in a hangar at the Laconia Municipal Airport. Pence’s trip follows visits last week by first lady Melania Trump and the president’s son, Eric Trump.

The president himself campaigned at Manchester Airport last month. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton four years ago, and the Trump campaign thinks it’s a state he could win in 2020.

Neither Democratic nominee Joe Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris have campaigned in New Hampshire since the February's presidential primary. Their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, visited Bedford last week.

Support NHPR's politics and policy reporting - become a member today!