Pence Visit Indicates Trump Campaign Sees N.H. As Potential Battleground State

Vice President Mike Pence speaking at a fundraiser for Gov. Chris Sununu in 2018
Credit Lauren Chooljian / NHPR

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally in the Lakes Region Tuesday. Pence’s trip is the latest indication that the Trump campaign sees New Hampshire as a potential battleground.

Pence will rally supporters of President Donald Trump in a hangar at the Laconia Municipal Airport. Pence’s trip follows visits last week by first lady Melania Trump and the president’s son, Eric Trump.

The president himself campaigned at Manchester Airport last month. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton four years ago, and the Trump campaign thinks it’s a state he could win in 2020.

Neither Democratic nominee Joe Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris have campaigned in New Hampshire since the February's presidential primary. Their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, visited Bedford last week.

2020 Presidential Election
Donald Trump
Mike Pence

