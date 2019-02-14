Paid Family Medical Leave Clears N.H. Senate After Long, Testy Floor Debate

By 2 hours ago

Credit NHPR Staff

Democrats in the New Hampshire Senate passed one of their  key priorities on Thursday, as a paid family medical leave insurance program cleared the chamber on a party line vote.

The measure, symbolically titled Senate Bill 1, creates a mandatory program that would let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid time off to take care of a loved one, or after the birth or adoption of a child. It would be funded with a payroll tax of .5%, covered either by the employer or passed along to the employee.

Senate Dan Feltes, a Concord Democrat and the bill’s prime sponsor, told colleagues it’s a way to ensure workers can be with their family when they need them.

“How can you put a price tag on being there with a newborn? How can you put a price tag on being there with a family member who is dying?” he asked.

Democrats are framing the measure as a workforce development tool, and an important way to protect low-wage earners from having to choose between work and family needs.

During Thursday’s lengthy and often testy debate, Republican Jeb Bradley put forward an amendment to put the plan on hold until an independent actuarial analysis could be done on its solvency, saying that the current cost figures are based on outdated numbers. The amendment, which offered $250,000 to fund a study, was rejected by Democrats who believe their analysis is sound.

Feltes says that the bill has been vetted for years, and that families can no longer wait.

“In order to move forward, we can’t leave anyone behind,” said Feltes.

Republicans also criticized the estimated startup costs for the program, which could reach $16 million. Backers of the bill say that if they successfully contract a third party to administer the program, that price tag will be lower.

There were also more philosophical arguments made in opposition to the bill.

“We are again listening to the siren song of tax and spend, now accompanied, if you don’t mind, by the symphony of government mandates,” said Republican Senator Bob Giuda.

After passing the Senate, the bill will now go to the Democratic-controlled House. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Morse, in raised voice, offered this advice should it clear the lower chamber:  “I would suggest to the governor of New Hampshire that this get vetoed the day it goes to his desk.”

Gov. Chris Sununu does have his own paid family leave plan in mind that would take a different approach than the one offered in Senate Bill 1. He’s proposing a voluntary program that would partner with Vermont. The so-called Twin State Voluntary Leave Plan would provide family leave insurance for approximately 18,500 state employees in Vermont in New Hampshire, and allow individuals in the private sector to purchase policies.

Democrats criticize that approach, saying that a voluntary system would lead to a smaller pool of participants and, therefore, higher premium prices. They believe that would put the program out of reach for lower-wage workers who would benefit from it the most.

Tags: 
Paid Family Leave

Related Content

N.H. Senate Democrats Begin Push For Paid Family Leave Plan

By Jan 29, 2019
Daniel S. Hurd via Flickr CC

Democrats began their legislative push for a state-wide paid family leave program on Tuesday, calling the proposal a workforce development tool that will attract young families to New Hampshire.

“This is a paid family and medical leave insurance plan that is a real plan, that’s available, accessible, and affordable,” said Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes during testimony in a crowded Finance Committee hearing.

Sununu Joins Vermont Governor to Pitch Plan for Voluntary Paid Family and Medical Leave

By Jan 16, 2019
Robert Garrova for NHPR

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a joint plan Wednesday to bring voluntary paid family and medical leave to the two states.

 

The two Republicans chose to make the announcement at Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, a company near the state border that employs residents of both New Hampshire and Vermont.

New Hampshire Senate Derails Paid Family Leave Bill

By Apr 26, 2018
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Despite a last-minute push by supporters to save the bill, the New Hampshire Senate voted along party lines — 14 Republicans to 10 Democrats — to send a proposed paid family and medical leave program for further study.