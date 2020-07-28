N.H. Trooper Resigns After Being Accused Of Falsifying Report

The New Hampshire's attorney general's office has announced that a state trooper has resigned after he was accused of twice falsifying records.

James Callahan was first accused of falsifying information on a form following an incident in Madison, New Hampshire, earlier this year.

During the course of the investigation, the attorney general's office found Callahan had also falsified information on his official report. He allegedly made false statements about where the K-9 drug-detection search had occurred.

Rather than charge Callahan, the attorney general's office accepted his resignation. Callahan also agreed to forfeit his certification as a police officer in New Hampshire.