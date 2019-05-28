N.H. Rolls Out New Firewood Rules To Control Spread Of Invasive Beetle

By 23 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy David Cappaert / Michigan State, Bugwood.org

State officials are reminding residents to help control the spread of an invasive beetle in valuable ash trees this summer. The emerald ash borer kills ash trees by feeding on their inner bark.

The beetle arrived in New Hampshire in 2013 and has since spread to seven counties – including those where the majority of the state's ash trees grow.

Now, new state rules say untreated camp wood that may include ash should not be moved more than five miles within the state.

Residents and visitors may not bring untreated firewood into the state. And a special permit is required to move any ash wood from New Hampshire to Maine or Vermont.

Ash logs can be treated to prevent infestation, but that treatment must be completed by this coming Saturday.

Ash trees make up about six percent of New Hampshire's hardwood forests and account for around a million dollars in forest products revenue a year.

Tags: 
Emerald Ash Borer

Related Content

In Appreciation of Squirrels & The Latest on Emerald Ash Borer

By The Exchange Sep 10, 2018

The Eastern grey squirrel is a ubiquitous rodent in our area, and increasingly this fall, roadkill. We take them for granted; they've become a frequent topic of conversation mostly due to the notable number of carcasses on the roads. We take a moment to learn about the little creature we live in close proximity to, and find out why they are so plentiful this year and how they fit into the natural world and our environment.

Later in the hour, we get an update on the state's fight to protect the ash tree against the Emerald Ash Borer.

Quarantine Spent, N.H. Eyes New Strategy for Emerald Ash Borer

By Sep 7, 2018
State of N.H.

State officials are proposing changing their strategy for slowing the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer.

The destructive beetle arrived in New Hampshire in 2013 and has now entered seven counties, including Carroll and Grafton, where the majority of the state's ash trees grow.

Ash makes up about 6 percent of the state’s hardwood forests, netting at least $1 million for the forest products industry every year.

Warming Temperatures and Invasive Pests Pose Threat to NH Trees

By The Exchange Jun 17, 2018
Creative Commons

Since moving into the state in 2013, the invasive Emerald Ash Borer has been diminishing local ash tree poplations. Now, New Hampshire's forrests face a threat from another non-native insect: The Southern Pine Beetle. On Monday, June 18, the Exchange discusses the these two wood-boring beetles and their impact on New Hampshire, how they got here, and what we can do to fight back.

Forest Rangers Plan 'Firewood Quarantine' Checkpoints

By May 25, 2018
NH Agriculture

Forest rangers will be enforcing New Hampshire's firewood quarantine at roadside checkpoints this Memorial Day weekend.

They want to stop the spread of a pest called the emerald ash borer. It was first found in Concord in 2013 and has since spread to five counties across the Southeastern part of the state - Rockingham, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford and Hillsborough.

Forest ranger captain Doug Miner says residents shouldn't move untreated firewood from that region, outside it -- to places like the North Country, or the Upper Valley.

Protecting New Hampshire's Trees: Elm, Ash, and Chestnut

By The Exchange Oct 4, 2017

The fall foliage season is sweeping through New Hampshire, causing residents and leaf-peepers to appreciate anew the forests in the state.  The colors of the season are a function of forest health, and we look closely at efforts to restore and protect three iconic tree species: elm, ash, and chestnut.  And a new report finds that New England is losing 65 acres of forestland per day