-
State officials are reminding residents to help control the spread of an invasive beetle in valuable ash trees this summer. The emerald ash borer kills…
-
The Eastern grey squirrel is a ubiquitous rodent in our area, and increasingly this fall, roadkill. We take them for granted; they've become a frequent…
-
State officials are proposing changing their strategy for slowing the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer.The destructive beetle arrived in New…
-
Since moving into the state in 2013, the invasive Emerald Ash Borer has been diminishing local ash tree poplations. Now, New Hampshire's forrests face a…
-
Forest rangers will be enforcing New Hampshire's firewood quarantine at roadside checkpoints this Memorial Day weekend.They want to stop the spread of a…
-
The fall foliage season is sweeping through New Hampshire, causing residents and leaf-peepers to appreciate anew the forests in the state. The colors of…
-
We kick off the second season of NHPR's newest show, Outside/In, with a discussion of biological control: using non-native species to combat destructive…
-
The invasive beetle that has devastated ash trees in the Midwest is now confirmed in a fourth county here in New Hampshire. State officials have found…
-
Last week, a UPS truck rolled up to an office of the Division of Forests and Lands. Its cargo? A cooler full of Asian wasps from a lab in Michigan.Molly…
-
New Hampshire has expanded its firewood quarantine to Rockingham County and Hillsborough County east of interstate 293, after discovering an invasive…