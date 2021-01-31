N.H. Forecast: Significant Snowfall Expected Across Granite State

A winter storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulation - as much as a foot possible in southern and eastern New Hampshire - this week.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for all of the Granite State from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Wind gusts along the Seacoast could be as strong as 40 mph, according to the forecast updated Sunday.

Nearly 100 Million in Midwest Under Advisories As Winter Storm Moves East

The weather service warns of possible treacherous driving conditions due to low visibility, blowing snow, and snow-covered roadways.

