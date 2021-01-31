 N.H. Forecast: Significant Snowfall Expected Across Granite State | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Forecast: Significant Snowfall Expected Across Granite State

By 1 hour ago

All of N.H. is under a winter storm watch by the National Weather Service. Here's the projected snow totals across the Granite State.
Credit NWS

A winter storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulation - as much as a foot possible in southern and eastern New Hampshire - this week.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for all of the Granite State from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Wind gusts along the Seacoast could be as strong as 40 mph, according to the forecast updated Sunday.

Nearly 100 Million in Midwest Under Advisories As Winter Storm Moves East

The weather service warns of possible treacherous driving conditions due to low visibility, blowing snow, and snow-covered roadways.

Subscribe to NHPR's newsletters for more New Hampshire news and information.

Tags: 
Weather
Snow

Related Content

Mount Washington Weather Exhibits Moving to McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

By Jan 1, 2021
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Mount Washington Observatory is moving exhibits from its now-closed Weather Discovery Center in North Conway to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.

A few exhibits will move to the observatory's museum on top of the mountain, but most will find a new home in Concord, including the "Shaky Shack", the replica of the 1930s-era Observatory staff's mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on Earth was recorded in 1934.