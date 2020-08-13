NH Electric Co-op Will Propose Bylaw Changes To Pursue Broadband

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will propose amendments to the organization’s bylaws that would enable the organization to pursue broadband projects.

In an announcement on Thursday, the co-op said it’s already started to look at ways it can expand broadband internet for its members, but it was clear that the current bylaws weren’t flexible enough to take advantage of government funding for broadband expansion.

Earlier this year, co-op members narrowly missed passing a proposal that would have added facilitating broadband access as a focus of the organization.

The proposed amendments would give the co-op Board of Directors flexibility to pursue opportunities to provide all members with high speed internet, either with approval form the board or by a member vote. The full text of those amendments will be published online on or before August 20.

Members will be able to vote on the proposed bylaws in September, and those results will be publicly announced in October.