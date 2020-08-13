 NH Electric Co-op Will Propose Bylaw Changes To Pursue Broadband | New Hampshire Public Radio

NH Electric Co-op Will Propose Bylaw Changes To Pursue Broadband



Credit NH Electric Coop Facebook

The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will propose amendments to the organization’s bylaws that would enable the organization to pursue broadband projects. 

In an announcement on Thursday, the co-op said it’s already started to look at ways it can expand broadband internet for its members, but it was clear that the current bylaws weren’t flexible enough to take advantage of government funding for broadband expansion.

Earlier this year, co-op members narrowly missed passing a proposal that would have added facilitating broadband access as a focus of the organization.

The proposed amendments would give the co-op Board of Directors flexibility to pursue opportunities to provide all members with high speed internet, either with approval form the board or by a member vote. The full text of those amendments will be published online on or before August 20.

Members will be able to vote on the proposed bylaws in September, and those results will be publicly announced in October.

Tags: 
broadband
NH Electric Cooperative

Related Content

Nearly $16 Million Of Federal Relief Money To Go To Rural Broadband Projects

By Aug 6, 2020

At a press conference Thursday, Governor Chris Sununu announced that $16 million of federal CARES Act money will go towards rural broadband projects throughout the state.

Sununu announced that the towns of Bristol, Danbury, Deering, Errol, Hillsborough, Mason, Springfield, Stoddard and Washington received nearly $6.5 million dollars to improve connectivity for about 3,000 properties.

N.H. Electric Co-op Announces New Entity To Focus On Broadband Access

By Jun 25, 2020
NH Electric Coop Facebook

The New Hampshire Electric Co-op announced Thursday it’s forming a new entity that will focus on finding ways and funding to provide high speed Internet to its members.

This comes just a week after members voted on whether to include facilitating broadband access in the co-op’s by-laws. That measure narrowly failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed.

But, it did make clear to the co-op that broadband access was a priority for its members.  

With New Broadband Fund, One N.H. Town Is Optimistic About Its Internet Future

By Jul 2, 2020

Julie Dolan knows the Internet in her hometown of Sandwich is bad. She had to hop on the phone with her doctor Thursday morning because the video connection for her telehealth appointment stopped working.

So, she says she was pleased when Gov. Chris Sununu announced in June that $50 million in federal funds would be available for broadband projects in New Hampshire.

As chairperson of Sandwich’s broadband committee, Dolan’s been working on bringing faster Internet to town for the past year.