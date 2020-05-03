Related Program: 
The N.H. Economic News Roundup: The Economy of a Pandemic

May 4, 2020

Police blockage of beach parking in North Hampton.
Credit Dan Tuohy; NHPR

Governor Sununu announced plans for a slow reopening of the New Hampshire economy after more than a month of stay-at-home orders, yet many businesses remained closed and people rethink their summers. We talk about the summer economy in New Hampshire and what to expect this year, from tourism to real estate. 

Air date: Monday, May 4, 2020. 

 

GUESTS:

  • Brian Gottlob - Director of the N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau...also Principal of PolEcon Research, a Dover-based economic research firm

  • Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research, an economic and real estate consulting firm in Laconia. 

  • Jeff Feingold - Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review.

Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
New Hampshire economy
Coronavirus Coverage - Recreation and Tourism

Advocates Say N.H. Economy Can’t Fully Reopen Until Access to Child Care Is Expanded

By May 2, 2020
State child care advocates say New Hampshire’s essential industries will not be able to operate at full capacity without first expanding access to and affordability of child care.

Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner Chris Tappan says that in the grocery industry, for example, over a quarter of employees are in need of some type of child care.

U.S. Workplace Safety Rules Missing In The Pandemic

By May 1, 2020

As more businesses start to reopen and people go back to work, some companies are looking for advice on how to keep employees safe from the coronavirus.

So far, the federal government hasn't been much help.

"It's the Wild West out there," said Geoff Freeman, president of the Consumer Brands Association, which represents grocery manufacturers. "The federal government, particularly CDC and OSHA, is failing to provide the clear and specific guidance necessary to encourage relatively consistent adoption across the country."

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 1, 2020

By The Exchange Apr 30, 2020

We'll hear from Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, after city officials decided to postpone Bike Week, and the Lakes Region faces economic uncertainty heading into the critical summer tourism season. We'll also check in on the decision over how and when to reopen New Hampshire's economy. Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will make an announcement Friday. And we'll check in on what's happening in Vermont, as officials there discuss a gradual reopening of the state.

 