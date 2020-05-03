The N.H. Economic News Roundup: The Economy of a Pandemic

Governor Sununu announced plans for a slow reopening of the New Hampshire economy after more than a month of stay-at-home orders, yet many businesses remained closed and people rethink their summers. We talk about the summer economy in New Hampshire and what to expect this year, from tourism to real estate.
Air date: Monday, May 4, 2020.
GUESTS:
-
Brian Gottlob - Director of the N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau...also Principal of PolEcon Research, a Dover-based economic research firm
-
Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research, an economic and real estate consulting firm in Laconia.
-
Jeff Feingold - Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review.