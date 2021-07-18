-
The early end of generous federal unemployment benefits was supposed to mitigate hiring challenges. It hasn’t, or at least not much. “We’re hiring” signs…
Some New Hampshire businesses are still struggling to find enough workers as the July 4th weekend approaches and the summer tourist season kicks into high…
For the past year, businesses and organizations in the state have been required to follow a series of regulations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.…
Behind Gunmaker SIG Sauer’s New Hampshire Expansion, a $21M State-Backed BondFirearms manufacturer SIG Sauer is expanding its operations in New Hampshire with the help of a $21.1 million state treasury bond and nearly $2 million in…
People of color and women have experienced higher unemployment than whites and men during the COVID-19 pandemic, and women of color and Latina immigrants…
New Hampshire's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ballooned to 16.3 percent in April, the highest level since local reporting on unemployment began in…
Governor Sununu announced plans for a slow reopening of the New Hampshire economy after more than a month of stay-at-home orders, yet many businesses…
After initially resisting the idea, last week Gov. Chris Sununu implemented a historic “stay-at-home” order aimed at curbing the threat of the…
As schools close, business travel is cancelled, and more offices encourage people to work from home, we look at how response to the spread of the…
In 2019, we make a tentative forecast of the economic trends to watch in the new year. From continued affordable housing challenges in New Hampshire, to…