New COVID Relief Package To Send $2 Billion To N.H.

An estimated $2 billion is headed to New Hampshire for COVID-related relief efforts. The money comes from the emergency coronavirus relief package that President Trump signed into law Sunday.

Here’s how some of that money will be spent:

Approximately $685 million will go to fund unemployment insurance.

Over $600 million will come in the form of direct payments to approximately 620,000 New Hampshire residents.

Another $200 million is earmarked for emergency rental assistance, which people use to cover past due rent, future rent payments, and utility costs.

An estimated $183 million will cover “testing, tracing and COVID mitigation funding” and around $36 million will go to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.

Schools are also getting a significant boost, far bigger than they saw in the first federal coronavirus relief bill in April. Of the approximately $258 million earmarked for the state's educational institutions, public school districts will receive over $156 million. Colleges and universities will get approximately $91 million.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan praised the additional aid for schools but said she would “continue pushing for additional resources to help our state and country recover from this unprecedented public health and economic crisis.”

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also said there was more work to be done.

“This emergency relief will help Granite Staters and Americans over the next few months, but to ensure our communities have the long-term help necessary to recover and rebuild from this economic crisis, further aid will be needed,” said Shaheen. “Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and from both chambers of Congress came together to deliver this last package – next month we will get to work to do that again.”