 More Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Heading To New Hampshire | New Hampshire Public Radio

More Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Heading To New Hampshire

By 28 minutes ago

Credit Shane Adams via Flickr/CC - http://ow.ly/OJ5Pe

New Hampshire will receive $200 million for emergency rental assistance as part of the federal government’s new COVID-19 relief bill

Eligible renters will receive assistance to pay for rent and utility payments, and any unpaid utility bills or rent. 

Elliott Berry, an attorney with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said this relief is more targeted in who’s eligible to apply. Funds must be used for households that make 80% of the area median income, with a priority for those that make 50% of the area median income. 

The new legislation also extends the CDC’s eviction moratorium through the end of January. 

“Which will be of critical importance in enabling tenants to access the new money,” Berry said.

He said he’s seen many of his clients apply for and use the CDC moratorium

“It’s prevented a substantial number of evictions, or at least postponed them,” he said. 

But Berry said he’s concerned the extension will need to be longer, as states set up application processes for the new funds. He also said making those applications accessible will need to be part of the discussion. Earlier this year, Gov. Chris Sununu allocated $20 million of federal CARES Act money to an emergency housing relief fund. 

The deadline to apply for those funds has passed, but Berry said there were issues with an online-based application for low-income families who may not have access to a computer or the internet. 

As of mid-December, community action agencies had distributed about $9.7 million of this year's federal CARES act to more than 3,200 individuals and families in New Hampshire. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Housing
Rental Market
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy

Related Content

State Epidemiologists Answer Your Questions About The New Covid-19 Vaccine & Treatment

By The Exchange Dec 15, 2020
Administration of vaccines outside Elliot Hospital.
Jordyn Haime

With the first recently-approved vaccine for Covid-19 arriving this week in New Hampshire, we talk with epidemiologists about plans for the vaccine within New Hampshire, and answer your questions about vaccine logistics and access, the latest information about the virus, and how the state is managing the rise in cases. 

Air date: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. 

Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Deal After His Criticism Threatened To Derail It

By & Dec 28, 2020

Updated at 9:30 p.m. ET

President Trump on Sunday night signed a massive coronavirus relief and spending package, relenting on a measure he had called a "disgrace" days earlier.

The legislation, which combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with government funding through September 2021, was passed by large majorities in both chambers of Congress on Dec. 21 — only to see Trump blindside legislators the next day and blast the bill.

In a statement Sunday night, Trump said lawmakers will pursue some of his sought-after changes.