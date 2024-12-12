© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Across New Hampshire, welfare offices see more need for rental, shelter assistance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Downtown Keene, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Downtown Keene, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The rising costs of housing and food have kept Keene’s welfare department busy this year.

Natalie Darcy is the department's manager. She says her office has seen a record number of clients, and she's had to seek more funds from the city to meet demand, especially when it comes to housing.

“We help with electric, heating, fuel, funeral expenses, prescriptions but they’re miniscule in comparison to the expenses to the rent and the hotels,” Darcy said.

Darcy said she’s had clients that have had their rents nearly double and many people who have been able to afford their homes in the past are coming in for help as the cost of living increases.

Dover has also reported that more people are seeking help with housing through the town's welfare department.

David Balian, director of Dover’s welfare office, said high rental prices are affecting their residents the most. Covering shelter, motels and rental assistance drives the bulk of the department’s costs.

Balian said in his 10 years working in welfare there's always been ups and downs with how many people seek services but the increase is new with and following the Covid pandemic.

“It has been over what we've spent historically in the past 10 years dramatically,” Balian said, doubling to about $40,000 in the past year.

Balian said he’s also seen people who aren’t aware of other assistance programs like food and supplemental nutrition assistance. Welfare offices in the state try to get people back on their feet, though sometimes it takes time.
