 More Than 50 Manchester Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 | New Hampshire Public Radio

More Than 50 Manchester Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

By 33 minutes ago

At least a quarter of inmates at the state's largest jail have COVID-19.
Credit NHPR File

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

51 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, according to Superintendent Willie Scurry.

The positive cases were discovered after the jail began testing inmates last week, amidst concerns from attorneys about COVID-19 protocol and a judge's Dec. 31 order warning of "deliberate indifference to the health of inmates" at the facility. 

Superintendent Scurry says the jail is still awaiting results from another tests for an additional 135 inmates.

But absent those results, the numbers are significant: Roughly a quarter of inmates at the state's largest jail have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, within a week of the jail conducting extensive testing.

The state health department confirmed that there were "additional cases" since last week but said it was still verifying the numbers.

Scurry said the newly cases were identified among two units and that anyone who tested positive is quarantined in their cell. However, inmates with positive cases remain in units with other other inmates who recently tested negative, contrary to CDC guidance.

Scurry said that inmates were being medically monitored once a day but did not clarify if those with underlying health conditions that may cause complications from the virus are receiving particular attention.

In testimony last week, Scurry said 22 staff at the prison have tested positive. The jail is conducting facility-wide testing this week, Scurry said.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Valley Street Jail
Jails

Related Content

Judge Grants Bail To COVID-Positive Valley Street Jail Inmate

By Jan 1, 2021
NHPR File

A judge has granted bail to an inmate in Manchester’s Valley Street Jail who tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Year’s Eve order from Hillsborough County Superior Court grants home confinement to 37-year-old William Jones, under his mother’s supervision.

With COVID-19 Rapidly Spreading, Inmates Worry They Can't Stay Safe

By Dec 31, 2020
Photo by Jackie Finn-Irwin via Flickr Creative Commons

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord. As of Thursday, the state says there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and another 16 among staff. The men say they have very little ability to social distance, and because New Hampshire’s prisons only test inmates with symptoms and those who have been in contact with positive cases, they’re worried the virus will spread unchecked.

Attorneys Sound Alarm on COVID-19 Protocol at Manchester Jail

By Dec 23, 2020
Emily Corwin / NHPR

Attorneys say the state's largest jail is keeping them in the dark on how it is managing COVID-19 risk and potential cases among its inmates and staff. 