 Maskless N.H. Lawmaker Runs Hearings After Florida Trip | New Hampshire Public Radio

Maskless N.H. Lawmaker Runs Hearings After Florida Trip

By 18 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Al Baldasaro photo
    N.H. State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, during a House session at the Whittemore Arena at UNH in Durham on June 30, 2020.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A Republican legislator in the New Hampshire House failed to cover his face as required for more than three hours of testimony in a hearing room Friday, a day after he returned from Florida.

Rep. Al Baldasaro is a Republican from Londonderry. He said he had maintained social distance throughout his trip to Florida and later donned a face shield to satisfy anyone he said was "whining and complaining."

Your Guide to Coronavirus Vaccines in New Hampshire

The House speaker's office says Baldasaro was permitted to lead public hearings because he met criteria for breaking quarantine.

Baldasaro led hearings attended in person by several committee members.

The public participated via phone.

 — Holly Ramer, The AP

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics
NH Politics

