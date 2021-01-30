Maskless N.H. Lawmaker Runs Hearings After Florida Trip

A Republican legislator in the New Hampshire House failed to cover his face as required for more than three hours of testimony in a hearing room Friday, a day after he returned from Florida.

Rep. Al Baldasaro is a Republican from Londonderry. He said he had maintained social distance throughout his trip to Florida and later donned a face shield to satisfy anyone he said was "whining and complaining."

The House speaker's office says Baldasaro was permitted to lead public hearings because he met criteria for breaking quarantine.

Baldasaro led hearings attended in person by several committee members.

The public participated via phone.

— Holly Ramer, The AP