Local Newspaper Asks AG to Intervene After County Republicans Refuse Remote Access to Meeting

Citing a risk to its reporters, the Laconia Daily Sun is asking the New Hampshire Attorney General to intervene ahead of tonight’s scheduled meeting of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation, which is being held with no remote access for the public, despite the global pandemic.

The newspaper says the county delegation is declining to offer remote viewing, and will hold the meeting in a room in the county courthouse that won’t meet social-distancing requirements.

“Our reporters have expressed serious concerns about attending such a meeting in person, with one calling it ‘"a possible super-spreader event,’” Daily Sun managing editor Roger Carroll wrote to the AG’s office.

Carroll said the lack of a remote viewing option meant those in attendance would be forced to “risk being exposed to a virus during a pandemic, or stay home at the further expense of not being able to see their elected officials carrying out their official duties.”

The newspaper says the decision to not offer remote participation in the meeting, which, according to its agenda includes a public comment period on the county’s recommended budget, was made by Rep. Michael Sylvia, a Republican from Belmont who was part of a small group of lawmakers who sought to impeach Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican, over his executive order requiring people to wear masks when they can’t socially distance.

Sylvia didn’t return a request for comment.

He told the Daily Sun last week that he had no intention of changing the meeting’s format, and that anyone who attended the meeting was welcome to wear a mask, though he wouldn’t be wearing one.

“The governor says that masks work and I’ll take his word for it and if the public wants to attend and wear masks, they are free to,” Sylvia told the paper.

Sylvia’s insistence on an in-person meeting with no remote access comes in direct opposition to a legal opinion from the Belknap County Attorney, according to the Daily Sun.

“To be meaningful, the public's right to attend and participate in a public hearing should not be diminished by the fear (or reality) that such attendance would expose the participants to an unreasonable risk of physical harm, including illness,” Paul T. Fitzgerald wrote.

In a statement, Sununu called the in-person meeting with limited space “incredibly irresponsible and flies in the face of open government while putting public health at risk.”

Along with a presentation on the recommended county budget, the delegation is also slated to elect officers.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6pm tonight inside Conference Room #1 in the county complex in Laconia.