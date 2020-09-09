Judge Rules Trump, RNC Can Intervene in Lawsuit Challenging N.H.'s COVID-19 Voting Procedures

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's COVID-19 voting procedures, a judge has ruled.

The campaigns will join New Hampshire state attorneys who oppose further changes to absentee ballot rules for the November election.

The American Federation of Teachers filed the new voting lawsuit in August, backed by by a prominent Democratic law firm behind more than a dozen similar cases across the country.

The teachers union wants New Hampshire to offer prepaid postage for absentee ballots, to allow wider use of ballot dropboxes and to force election officials to count absentee ballots as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Right now, New Hampshire law says mailed absentee ballots have to arrive by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Some other states have looser deadlines.

A hearing in the case has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24.

Get stories like this in your inbox. Sign up for NHPR's Rundown and Primarily Politics newsletters today.