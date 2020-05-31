Hiker Death, Multiple Drownings In New Hampshire This Weekend

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding the public to practice good water safety after three drowning incidents over the weekend. The bodies of two people reported missing Saturday were found Sunday morning in the Merrimack River in Canterbury.

Fish and Game says the 21 year old female and 27 year old male were located in approximately 15 feet of water. The victims' friends had reportedly contacted police Saturday night after trying to rescue them.

Officers also pulled a 6 year old boy out of the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford Saturday - he was med flighted to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Hiker dies in Sandwich

A 48 year old Massachusetts woman died while hiking on the Wentworth Trail in Sandwich Saturday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the woman was hiking with several friends and started experiencing chest pain about one-half of a mile from the trailhead. According to officials, her friends called 911, but rescuers who arrived at the scene could not resuscitate her.