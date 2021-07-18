-
State officials are urging swimmers to be careful in unsupervised areas after a series of river drownings, amid pool closures and beach restrictions.At a…
-
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding the public to practice good water safety after three drowning incidents over the weekend. The bodies…
-
The body of a Vermont teenager who disappeared while swimming in the Connecticut River has been found.Officials say 15-year-old Casey Smith Jr. of…
-
A 19-year-old man from Dracut, Mass drowned Sunday afternoon in the Pemigewasset River, according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police…
-
The man who drowned Friday in the North Country has been identified as William P. Glad, 37, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to a news release from…