Heat Advisory In Effect Until Monday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday.

This poses a serious health risk to the elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues or other preexisting health conditions. These people should find somewhere to stay cool inside and drink plenty of water.

People who work outside are also at risk, especially in cities.

Residents should try to limit strenuous outdoor activities in the heat. Municipalities have limited options for cooling shelters due to COVID-19. Some have recommended that people seek relief while physically distancing at local malls.

The state and region are already seeing a marked increase in this kind of very hot weather, along with high humidity, because of climate change.