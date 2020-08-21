Education Reporters On Back-to-School Challenges

Education reporters describe a back-to-school season like no other. As districts around the country wrestle with what education will look like this fall, reporters are digging into reopening plans and talking with teachers, families, and administrators. We check in with journalists covering this topic, both at the state and national level.
Air date: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Sarah Gibson - NHPR's Education Reporter.
- Anya Kamenetz - Education Correspondent at NPR.
- Jack Rooney - Education and business reporter at The Keene Sentinel.
- Barbara Tetreault - Managing Editor at The Berlin Sun.