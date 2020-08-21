 Education Reporters On Back-to-School Challenges | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

Education Reporters On Back-to-School Challenges

By The Exchange 49 minutes ago

Education reporters describe a back-to-school season like no other. As districts around the country wrestle with what education will look like this fall, reporters are digging into reopening plans and talking with teachers, families, and administrators. We check in with journalists covering this topic, both at the state and national level. 

Air date: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. 

