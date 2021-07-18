-
Education reporters describe a back-to-school season like no other. As districts around the country wrestle with what education will look like this fall,…
-
On Friday, July 6, we do things a little differently on the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup.Following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette newspaper in…
-
The tragic killing of Charlie Sennott's colleague, New Hampshire native James Foley, was the first exposure for most Americans to ISIS, and a turning…
-
Kaitlin Clark, 11 years old and from North Woodstock, has been busy this winter. She's racing on the Lin-Wood School's ski team. She's in the debate club.…
-
A recent headline in my local paper, the Portsmouth Herald, reads "McDonough Questioned About Sex, Lies, and Duct Tape." The story is a tragedy – a young…
-
While we were prepping for today's segment on audio books, we couldn’t help but wonder about whether we could pass as audio book producers…perhaps even…
-
Three reporters look back on The Boys on the Bus, the classic account of reporters on the campaign trail during Richard Nixon's 1972 victory over George McGovern. While life on the bus is as physically taxing as ever, today's scribes say the Internet has changed almost everything else.
-
Traditional news organizations pride themselves for upholding clear divisions between their business and editorial operations. The partition is often…