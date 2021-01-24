Despite Limited Supply, N.H. Says Non-Residents Who Own Property Here Can Get Vaccines

The State of New Hampshire is allowing non-residents who own property in the state to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a state website updated Jan. 21, anyone who owns land in New Hampshire, which includes second homeowners or out-of-state landlords who reside elsewhere, need only provide proof of property ownership to get vaccinated in New Hampshire, despite the lack of doses currently available for full-time residents.

Jake Leon, spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said Sunday that the policy is not new, and that “the intent of the vaccination plan is to make it as easily and efficiently as possible for people in NH to get vaccinated, not to throw up barriers.”

It isn’t clear how many non-residents may travel to New Hampshire to obtain a vaccination. The state says the number wouldn’t impact the estimate of 300,000 people now eligible for vaccines during Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and up, and those younger than 65 with two or more serious medical conditions.

According to a list of frequently asked questions on the state’s vaccine website, non-residents can show a property tax bill, recent mortgage statement, utility bill, or other documentation to prove property ownership in order to receive the vaccine.

New Hampshire's policy for non-residents differs from guidelines released by neighboring states. Vermont is only administering vaccinations to residents, or those who work in Vermont, according to a state website. Maine is also currently only allowing residents to obtain vaccines, citing an “extremely limited supply.”

Florida has reportedly seen a wave of “vaccine tourism” after officials there made the initial decision to allow non-residents to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. The move prompted criticism from local residents and backlash against some international travelers who obtained first doses while visiting the state. In recent days, the state modified its policy to include only residents and seasonal residents, defined as someone who stays in Florida for at least 31 consecutive days.

Non-residents who own property in New Hampshire may need to quarantine for 10 days when entering the state to receive a vaccine. Under an executive order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, visitors from states outside of New England are required to self-quarantine unless they tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 90 days.

New Hampshire is receiving approximately 17,500 vaccine doses each week from federal suppliers. Appointments for those in Phase 1B are already booked through the end of March at some locations, according to the state health department.