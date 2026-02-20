© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the Leadership Circle and support fact-based, independent journalism for all. Learn more.

Storm could drop significant snow across NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
Map showing expected snowfall Friday in New Hampshire
NWS
/
Gray, Maine
A map from the National Weather Service showing expected snowfall ranges in New Hampshire from the snow storm Feb. 20, 2026.

The Friday evening commute will be a slippery one thanks to a snowstorm moving into New Hampshire.

Significant snowfall is expected statewide.

Weather observers for the Mount Washington Observatory are forecasting snow accumulation from 4 to 9 inches south of Lake Winnipesaukee. The Mount Washington Valley is expected to get 5 to 8 inches by daybreak Saturday.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows some areas of the state getting 6 to 8 inches, with an outside chance of snow totals in the range of 10 to 12 inches.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect from Friday at noon until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Most of the snowfall is expected Friday night.

More top stories on NHPR

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.