Storm could drop significant snow across NH

The Friday evening commute will be a slippery one thanks to a snowstorm moving into New Hampshire.

Significant snowfall is expected statewide.

Weather observers for the Mount Washington Observatory are forecasting snow accumulation from 4 to 9 inches south of Lake Winnipesaukee. The Mount Washington Valley is expected to get 5 to 8 inches by daybreak Saturday.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows some areas of the state getting 6 to 8 inches, with an outside chance of snow totals in the range of 10 to 12 inches.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect from Friday at noon until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Most of the snowfall is expected Friday night.