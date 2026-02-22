Hampton Beach Casino project delayed, keeping Ballroom open for 2027

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The redevelopment of the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom complex is now expected to begin after the 2027 summer season, allowing its historic concert venue to reach its 100th season.

“We’ve got 99 seasons, but this ain’t the last one,” Casino Ballroom marketing director Andrew Herrick said in a press release announcing the slate of concerts appearing at the Ballroom in 2026. Shows listed for the coming summer include Melissa Etheridge , the Fools , Lita Ford and Bret Michaels .

Ballroom officials say concertgoers should be ready to return for at least one more season next year.

“While exciting enhancements and future plans are in motion down the road, the Ballroom is very much open and rocking,” the press release stated, “And will definitely be here for 2027, our 100th anniversary year and beyond.”

