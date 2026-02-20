© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the Leadership Circle and support fact-based, independent journalism for all. Learn more.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

LISTEN/WATCH: State of the Union 2026

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo.

NHPR will provide live, anchored special coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Listen on the stations of NHPR, through NHPR's mobile app, or listen live at NHPR.org.

The broadcast begins at 9 p.m. and will be hosted by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. She will be joined by a panel of NPR correspondents and guests to provide analysis of the president’s remarks and the subsequent Democratic response.

The address provides the president an opportunity to frame the Republican Party's appeal to voters ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. House and Senate. Trump is expected to focus heavily on affordability, highlighting his administration's efforts to lower the cost of living and tackle housing and energy expenses.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is scheduled to deliver the Democratic response. Additionally, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., will provide a Spanish-language response.

Sign up & receive top NH news stories delivered to you daily.

* indicates required
Politics
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.