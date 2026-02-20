LISTEN/WATCH: State of the Union 2026

NHPR will provide live, anchored special coverage of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Listen on the stations of NHPR, through NHPR's mobile app, or listen live at NHPR.org.

The broadcast begins at 9 p.m. and will be hosted by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. She will be joined by a panel of NPR correspondents and guests to provide analysis of the president’s remarks and the subsequent Democratic response.

The address provides the president an opportunity to frame the Republican Party's appeal to voters ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. House and Senate. Trump is expected to focus heavily on affordability, highlighting his administration's efforts to lower the cost of living and tackle housing and energy expenses.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is scheduled to deliver the Democratic response. Additionally, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., will provide a Spanish-language response.