Dartmouth College Will Reopen Campus To Half Its Students This Fall

Credit Flickr Creative Commons / Brave Sir Robin

Dartmouth College has announced that it plans to allow about half of its undergraduate student body back each term starting this fall.  

Students arriving on campus this fall are required to get tested for COVID-19, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Dartmouth plans on staggering those arrivals.

Each class will have the opportunity to spend two terms on campus, with first-year students getting priority to be on campus in the fall and spring, and will study remotely in the winter.

Seniors graduating in 2021 will be given priority to be on campus in the spring, their final term on campus.

The college says nearly all instruction will be remote, including for students who are living on campus, as well as office hours with professors and other appointments with faculty. The college says full tuition will be charged next school year.  

Classes will start on Sept. 14, and finals will be taken remotely after Thanksgiving break. Students who want to be remote the whole year also have that option.

About 2,200 students will be on campus at a time during each of Dartmouth’s four terms. All students on campus will be living in a single room or a two-room double. The college has designated a number of dorm buildings as quarantine locations for students who test positive for the virus.

Students, staff and faculty will also be required to participate in daily health screenings, and face coverings will be required in shared or communal spaces.

Dartmouth College
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
Coronavirus Coverage
Upper Valley

