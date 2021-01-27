Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 1,000

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 27:

12 new deaths reported.

440 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 1,006.

Active cases total 5,214.

223 patients are currently hospitalized.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

12 More COVID-19 Deaths In New Hampshire

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 5:25 p.m.

New Hampshire's death toll from COVID-19 is now more than 1,000. Today's announcement of 12 deaths brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,006, according to health officials.

The state also reported 440 newly-identified COVID-19 cases, including 59 patients under the age of 18. There are currently 5,214 active infections being tracked by health officials, and 223 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Vaccinations For Some Prison Inmates To Begin This Week

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 5:10 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says it hopes to start vaccinating inmates who fall within phase 1B for the coronavirus vaccine this week.

The Department says it has a list of eligible inmates who are 65 or older, or who have two or more conditions. Once vaccines arrive, they will be administered by prison medical staff.

The National Guard has deployed some soldiers and airmen to the New Hampshire Men's Prison in Concord to provide security. Recent COVID-19 outbreaks have left a critical shortage of corrections officers.

-Peter Biello

Some N.H. Residents Report Delay In Getting COVID Relief Checks

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 12:20 p.m.

Sen. Maggie Hassan is urging the IRS to address issues with federal COVID-19 relief payments sent to New Hampshire residents.

In a letter sent to the agency Tuesday, Hassan said that more than 100 residents had reached out to her office because they didn’t receive the full economic impact payments and tax refunds they’re eligible for.

Some Social Security beneficiaries said they did not automatically receive the $600 payments they are eligible for. Others who filed taxes returns jointly said they received $600 payments instead of $1,200 payments for which they appear eligible.

Others who sent in 2019 paper tax returns have not had those processed, resulting in delayed tax refunds and delays in receiving federal relief. Hassan is asking the IRS to process those returns.

-Daniela Allee

Long wait times reported between first and second COVID vaccine doses

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 5:40 p.m.

Phase 1B of coronavirus vaccination began today. Some people who received their first dose of the vaccine say they aren’t able to schedule the necessary second dose for up to six weeks.

The state says it is aware of the long lag-time and will soon release new appointment windows for those scheduling a second dose. Perry Plummer is coordinating vaccine distribution for the state.

“If you've got your first dose, and you are scheduled for your second dose, and you had to schedule out a ways, we’ll be able to open up more second dose appointments. We already have a plan to do that, we have the capacity to do it.”

The Pfizer doses require at least a 21-day window; the Moderna version is 28 days. Officials say second doses do not need to be delivered on those exact intervals to be effective.

- Todd Bookman

New Hampshire reports four more coronavirus deaths

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 3:15 p.m.

State health officals announced four additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing New Hampshire's death toll from the virus to 994. There are currently 5,430 known patients with active cases of the coronavirus. The state also reported 435 new positive test results for COVID-19.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire's COVID-19 test positivity rate is trending downward, and is currently at 6.1%. Chan also says that overall case and death numbers are declining, but that community transmission of the virus is still a serious concern.

The state also announced the closure of 12 outbreaks at residential facilities, and reported no new outbreaks.

- NHPR Staff

AT Thru-hikers told to stand down this season

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10:01 a.m.

Hikers are being advised to postpone plans to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail this year due to COVID-19.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe. Morgan Sommerville, regional director for the conservancy, says that as long as the pandemic continues, while vaccines aren't widely available and there's been no all-clear signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the conservancy is recommending against long-distance hikes on the trail.

The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles. There are more than 160 miles of the AT in New Hampshire, including the iconic stretch in the White Mountains.

- Associated Press

New Hampshire reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Monday, Jan. 25, 5:35 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced Monday that three more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 990 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The patients who died resided in Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.

The state also announced 434 new positive test results for the virus. There are currently 5,627 active COVID-19 cases being tracked by the state, and 230 Granite Staters are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Some residents report confusion with next step of vaccine scheduling

Update: Sunday, Jan. 24, 9:30 p.m.

As New Hampshire expands COVID-19 vaccines to all residents over the age of 65, some are expressing confusion with the second step of the vaccine registration process.

Around 150,000 residents who are eligible as part of Phase 1B completed the first step by enrolling with the state over the past few days. But a follow-up email from the CDC, with a second registration process, is proving more challenging for some.

Bill Provencal, an 83-year-old man from Pittsfield, said the form contained strangely worded descriptions and hard to complete answers.

“Then it became very, very confusing,” he said. “There were, like, arrows pointing here and, you know, it just wasn’t kind to you, at all.”

Provencal said he nevertheless completed the form and got an appointment.

The state sent out an email late Friday with suggestions for successfully filling out the federal form.

Susan Goodwin and her husband Peter of Wolfeboro said the wording of some questions, as well as the process of filling in answers, was less than straightforward.

"We consider ourselves probably above average in intelligence, and it’s like, ‘Why is this so hard,’ you know?” Goodwin said.

Anyone with questions can call 2-1-1.

-NHPR staff

Six more New Hampshire residents die of COVID-19

Update: Sunday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m.

State health officials announced six more coronavirus deaths Sunday, bringing New Hampshire's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 987. The patients who died were all over 60, according to the state, and resided in Belknap, Coos, Rockingham, and Sullivan counties.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 808 new COVID-19 cases, including 98 positive test results for individuals younger than 18. There are currently more than six thousand active coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, and 239 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 10 additional deaths

Update: Saturday, Jan. 23, 4:22 p.m.

Ten additional Granite Staters have died due to the coronavirus, the state announced Saturday. Five of the fatalities were from Hillsborough County. The remaining five deaths were from the counties of: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, and Sullivan.

Since the pandemic began, 981 residents have died from COVID-19 and the state has confirmed more than 61,000 cases.

As of Saturday, there are just under 6,000 active infections in New Hampshire.

State health officials reported 636 new cases and 229 current hospitalizations.

- NHPR Staff

State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 5:10 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that nine more residents have died from COVID-19. The patients who died resided in Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties. The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 971.

State health officials also reported 724 new positive test results for the coronavirus. Of the newly identified cases, 114 patients are under the age of 18.

According to officials, community transmission is continuing to occur in all New Hampshire counties, with most new cases being traced to contact to people with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses or associated with outbreaks at residential facilities.

- NHPR Staff

Portion of vaccines allocated to vulnerable communities

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 5:01 p.m.

New Hampshire is allocating 10 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines to communities that are especially vulnerable to coronavirus infection. Mobile vaccinations to reach those communities are set to start next week.

Black and Latino residents in New Hampshire have made up a disproportionate share of COVID cases and hospitalizations. Michael Apollo, the emergency preparedness coordinator for the Nashua Public Health Network, says Nashua and other cities are using census data and the COVID-19 vulnerability index to identify where to set up mobile vaccination clinics.

The city will also be relying on community health workers to reach Spanish, Portuguese, French and Swahili speakers and let them know about the vaccinations.

- Daniela Allee

Governor Sununu extends State of Emergency

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 3:26 p.m.

Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued Executive Order 2021-1, the fifteenth extension of the State of Emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-04, and Emergency Order #83, giving towns flexibility to postpone or reschedule 2021 town meetings and preprocess ballots in local 2021 elections prior to the enactment of Senate Bill 2.

SB2, to be taken up by the NH House in February and expected to pass, offers towns these provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the emergency order will allow towns to make those decisions earlier.

- NHPR Staff

Vaccine registration for Phase 1B off to busy start

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 12:29 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says registration for the next phase of New Hampshire's coronavirus vaccination plan got off to a quick start, with 60,000 people signing up in the first 40 minutes.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. Friday for the approximately 325,000 people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. That includes anyone age 65 or older, people with at least two qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers, and staff and residents of residential facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The easiest way to register is via the vaccines.nh.gov website. Those who can't schedule an appointment online can call the state's 2-1-1 hotline.

- AP

State announces 12 deaths, 925 new COVID cases

Update: Thursday, Jan. 21, 3:20 p.m.

State health officials announced Thursday that 12 more New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19. Six of the deaths were connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. In the past week, the state has lost 65 people to the virus.

The state also reported 925 new coronavirus cases. Active cases in New Hampshire now number 6,204. 240 Granite Staters are currently hospitalized with the virus.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, the test positivity rate has fallen slightly in the past week, from around 7% to 6.8%. Community transmission continues to be significant across the state, Chan said.

Several new residential outbreaks were reported, including at New Hampshire's State Prison for Women in Concord.

- NHPR Staff

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced twelve additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 950 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 729 new COVID-19 cases, including 109 individuals under the age of 18. There are currently 254 Granite Staters hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Majority of Valley Street Jail Inmates Considered 'Recovered'

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m.

The majority of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Valley Street Jail in Manchester are considered recovered. Thirty-two inmates at the jail are still positive, and the state continues to test inmates and staff on a weekly basis.

So far, Valley Street Jail has had the largest coronavirus outbreak of any county jail in the state, with dozens of staff and 108 inmates testing positive since the beginning of December.

Judges have allowed some inmates there to be released on bail, citing concerns about medical care and COVID-19 conditions in the facility.

Read the full story here.

-Sarah Gibson

COVID-19 test positivity rate falls in New Hampshire

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 11:20 a.m.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire has fallen in recent weeks, though it remains well above where health officials say it should be to limit community spread.

The so-called test positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases out of everyone getting tested, peaked above ten percent in New Hampshire earlier this month. Speaking on NHPR’s The Exchange Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the seven-day average is now under 7 percent. (Listen to the full episode of The Exchange here.)

“The trend is promising. The overall number still remains too high. We’d like to see that certainly below 5-percent, and the lower the better,” Chan said.

Chan said the positivity rate is one of the key measures in determining if the state is performing enough testing to identify and isolate people with the virus.

- Todd Bookman

5 more deaths in New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5:20 p.m.

State health officials reported Tuesday that five more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19. The patients were residents of Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Strafford counties. So far, 938 people have died from the virus in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic.

The state also announced 877 new positive test results for the coronavirus, among them, 112 individuals under the age of 18.

There are currently 254 patients hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Teachers seek earlier vaccination window

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 12:01 p.m.

New Hampshire teachers and some residents are pushing for the state to prioritize teachers in its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Currently, K-12 teachers in New Hampshire are slated to begin receiving the vaccine in March, in spite of CDC recommendations to put teachers in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution.

Gov. Chris Sununu says that's because vaccines need to go first to those at the highest risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19.

The state's largest teachers union, NEA-NH, is asking Sununu to move teachers to Phase 1B. This is also the request of over 8,000 people who have signed petitions on change.org, started by a preschool owner in Amherst and parent in Manchester.

The organizers plan to deliver these petitions to the governor this week.

- Sarah Gibson

State announces 1,034 cases; positivity rate of 8.2%

Update: Monday, Jan. 18, 5:45 p.m.

State health officials announced 1,034 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing total infections in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic to 57,864. No new deaths were announced.

Of the new cases, 138 patients are under the age of 18. There are currently 237 Granite Staters hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

State announced six additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Sunday, Jan. 17, 5:35 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported six additional residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 933 since the start of the pandemic. There are 6,387 active COVID cases statewide, and 243 residents are currently hospitalized.

The state also announced 941 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 130 patients under the age of 18. According to DHHS, community-based transmission of the coronavirus continues to occur across the state, and has been identified in all counties.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has had 927 COVID-19 deaths to date

Update: Saturday, Jan. 16, 5:01 p.m.

State health officials announced on Saturday an additional 19 coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 927 since the start of the pandemic.

These included residents from Belknap, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties -- all 60 or older.

Another 483 new cases were announced. There are currently 252 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,081 active infections.

The state announced on Thursday that residents 65 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine during the next vaccination phase.

- Daniela Allee

Earlier updates

